Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 2,111 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $13,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Baidu by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BIDU shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Erste Group downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $156.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.79 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.83.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

