Helmet.insure Trading Down 12% Over Last 7 Days (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. Helmet.insure has a total market cap of $9.04 million and approximately $563,287.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000559 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Helmet.insure alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00068143 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.47 or 0.00167856 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00108653 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,914.90 or 0.06845997 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,385.08 or 0.99546596 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,991,381 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helmet.insure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helmet.insure using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HELMETUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Helmet.insure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helmet.insure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.