First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the August 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $932,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:QQXT opened at $86.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.79. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 1 year low of $64.95 and a 1 year high of $90.06.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.