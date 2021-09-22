OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:OTEC) Short Interest Up 23.6% in August

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:OTEC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the August 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTEC stock opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. OceanTech Acquisitions I has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

About OceanTech Acquisitions I

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. is based in New York.

