OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:OTEC) Short Interest Up 23.6% in August

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:OTEC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the August 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTEC stock opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. OceanTech Acquisitions I has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $10.00.
About OceanTech Acquisitions I
Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?
Receive News & Ratings for OceanTech Acquisitions I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanTech Acquisitions I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.