ApeSwap Finance One Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.07 Million (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.46 or 0.00005775 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a market capitalization of $148.55 million and $7.07 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ApeSwap Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00068143 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.47 or 0.00167856 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00108653 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,914.90 or 0.06845997 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,385.08 or 0.99546596 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002554 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 60,638,235 coins and its circulating supply is 60,409,845 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeSwap Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeSwap Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BANANAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ApeSwap Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ApeSwap Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.