ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.46 Per Share

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the energy producer on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

ConocoPhillips has increased its dividend payment by 59.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. ConocoPhillips has a dividend payout ratio of 35.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ConocoPhillips to earn $5.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $59.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.45 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.95.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ConocoPhillips stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 165,817 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.67% of ConocoPhillips worth $548,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

