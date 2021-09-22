Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th.

Herc stock opened at $133.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.81. Herc has a 12 month low of $34.95 and a 12 month high of $135.63. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. Herc had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $490.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Herc will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Herc stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 193.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,741 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Herc worth $11,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Herc from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Herc from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Herc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.17.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.