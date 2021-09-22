$4.95 EPS Expected for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) will post $4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.84) and the highest estimate coming in at $14.41. iTeos Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,131.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to $12.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.96) to ($0.77). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover iTeos Therapeutics.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITOS. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $27.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.64 million, a P/E ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 2.43. iTeos Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $47.61.

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 24,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $670,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 7,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $210,421.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,750.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,528 shares of company stock worth $7,011,701. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 157.2% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,762,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,432,000 after buying an additional 1,688,625 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 44.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,533,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,409,000 after buying an additional 468,576 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,355,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,758,000 after purchasing an additional 185,077 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 994,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,506,000 after purchasing an additional 483,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 1,125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 432,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after purchasing an additional 397,181 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

