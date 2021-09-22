Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Short Interest Up 24.9% in August

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the August 15th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBH. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the first quarter valued at $15,689,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 10.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 413,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after purchasing an additional 39,107 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 16.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 167,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 23,364 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 20.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 9.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 104,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 8,952 shares during the last quarter.

Get Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund alerts:

Shares of NBH opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $17.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0624 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.