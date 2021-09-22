Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Short Interest Update

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,580,000 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the August 15th total of 4,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 755,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $869,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 729.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $60.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.08 and a 200-day moving average of $56.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $63.55.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $104.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Several research firms have issued reports on REXR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.