Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 857,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the August 15th total of 681,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GLOB shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen upped their target price on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.00.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $323.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.58 and a beta of 1.26. Globant has a 1 year low of $165.50 and a 1 year high of $332.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.59.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

