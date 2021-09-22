Vidya Market Capitalization Achieves $7.64 Million (VIDYA)

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. Vidya has a total market cap of $7.64 million and approximately $88,199.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vidya has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. One Vidya coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000460 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00054643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.99 or 0.00126814 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00012624 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00045229 BTC.

VIDYA is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,990,028 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vidya’s official website is team3d.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

