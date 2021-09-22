Oxen Price Tops $0.56 on Major Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001312 BTC on exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $30.97 million and $83,024.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oxen has traded down 12.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,578.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,968.15 or 0.06971077 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.69 or 0.00368007 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $527.12 or 0.01238014 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.65 or 0.00114271 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $230.65 or 0.00541706 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.64 or 0.00520553 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.00 or 0.00349939 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 55,442,423 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

