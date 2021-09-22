Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trinseo S.A. is a global materials company and manufacturer of plastics, latex and rubber. The Company’s technology is used by customers in industries such as home appliances, automotive, building & construction, carpet, consumer electronics, consumer goods, electrical & lighting, medical, packaging, paper & paperboard, rubber goods and tires. Its major products include styrene-butadiene latex, styrene-acrylate latex, solution styrene-butadiene rubber, lithium polybutadiene rubber, emulsion styrene-butadiene rubber, nickel polybutadiene rubber, polystyrene, expandable polystyrene, acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene, styrene-acrylonitrile, ignition resistant polystyrene, polycarbonate resins, compounds and blends, and polypropylene compounds. Trinseo S.A. is based in Berwyn, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

TSE opened at $48.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.60. Trinseo has a 1 year low of $24.68 and a 1 year high of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 69.20% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.95) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Trinseo will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trinseo news, Director Matthew Farrell purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.53 per share, with a total value of $242,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,687.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Trinseo by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Trinseo in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trinseo by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

