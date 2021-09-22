9,781 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Acquired by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 273.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 67.0% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $86.84 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.21 and a 12-month high of $91.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.51.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

