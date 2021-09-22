Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 418.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $72.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.67. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $60.82 and a 52-week high of $82.12. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.40%.

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.36.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

