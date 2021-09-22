People s United Financial Inc. Sells 1,833 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 316.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Graco in the second quarter worth about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Graco by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $73.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.02 and a 1 year high of $80.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.01 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Graco’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $199,941.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,761,944.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $1,020,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

