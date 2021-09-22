Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.85.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IPHA. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Innate Pharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Innate Pharma from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Innate Pharma from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innate Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPHA. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Innate Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Innate Pharma by 993.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 50,980 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innate Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IPHA stock opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.94 million and a P/E ratio of -24.97. Innate Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.07.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

