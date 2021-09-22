BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,604,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,754 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.28% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $2,730,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.3% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.2% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WST opened at $448.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.85 and a 12-month high of $475.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $427.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. Analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

