TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,129,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,111 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of TransDigm Group worth $2,673,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,098,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.67, for a total transaction of $6,546,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.34, for a total transaction of $7,352,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,500 shares of company stock worth $34,251,595 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG opened at $613.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $453.76 and a 1 year high of $688.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $617.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $621.77.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.38.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

