BlackRock Inc. Has $2.56 Billion Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,601,448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 407,883 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.93% of Keysight Technologies worth $2,563,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 128.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 95.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 44.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $174.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.44 and a 1-year high of $182.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.45 and its 200-day moving average is $153.28.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on KEYS. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.90.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

