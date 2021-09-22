Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 9,262 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,262 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 17.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the second quarter worth about $162,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TWNK shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hostess Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $16.92 on Wednesday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.66.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Hostess Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess ?, Dolly Madison ?, Cloverhill ?, Big Texas ?, and Voortman ? brands.

