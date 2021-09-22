Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 61.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,225 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGRE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 183.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 68,853 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 53.0% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 19,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 12.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 166,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.39.

Shares of PGRE stock opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -45.11 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $11.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $182.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.74 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

Paramount Group Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.