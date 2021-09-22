Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $628,000 Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capri by 183.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Capri by 150.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPRI. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Capri from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.95.

In other news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $989,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $50.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.90 and its 200 day moving average is $54.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $61.25.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. Capri’s revenue was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.04) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

