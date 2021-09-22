Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 6,398 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 84.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,223 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,398 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,431,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,485,499,000 after acquiring an additional 285,308 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,310,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $642,397,000 after acquiring an additional 27,632 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 3.8% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 268.1% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 407,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,544,000 after acquiring an additional 296,491 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 0.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.55.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $555.25 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.94 and a 12 month high of $582.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $542.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $469.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $151.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.13, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 9,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.56, for a total value of $5,255,998.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at $10,733,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total transaction of $17,776,615.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,447 shares of company stock valued at $33,808,533 over the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

