Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,553 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of Stewart Information Services worth $7,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,261,000 after acquiring an additional 10,266 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 921,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,932,000 after buying an additional 79,465 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 86.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 724,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,672,000 after buying an additional 335,866 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 41.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 609,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,727,000 after acquiring an additional 178,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,391,000 after acquiring an additional 41,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STC. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of STC stock opened at $60.29 on Wednesday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1-year low of $40.51 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.90.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $818.81 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.12%. Analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

