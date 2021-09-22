Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,060 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $8,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth $47,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 1,440.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on EQIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $880.94.

EQIX stock opened at $848.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $835.24 and a 200-day moving average of $768.95. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The company has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.63, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total transaction of $162,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total transaction of $1,061,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,502.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,355 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,589. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.