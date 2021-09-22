Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,565 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,565 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $8,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Marie Quintana sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $713,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,987.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $441,797.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,497.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,709 shares of company stock worth $6,612,775. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on THC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.84 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.40.

THC opened at $72.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $76.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 2.58.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

