Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,546 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,546 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Adient worth $8,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Adient by 334.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Adient by 59.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Adient by 169.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adient during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Adient by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

ADNT opened at $35.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.30 and its 200-day moving average is $43.29. Adient plc has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.68). Adient had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.78) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

