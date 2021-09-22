Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Receives $128.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.29.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CGEAF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Desjardins lowered their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

CGEAF stock opened at $90.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.94. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of $69.98 and a one year high of $98.61.

Cogeco Communications, Inc is a communications company, which provides Internet, video and telephony services to residential and business customers. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

