Brokerages Set LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Price Target at $27.50

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LFST shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Cowen started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

Shares of LifeStance Health Group stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.37. LifeStance Health Group has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $29.81.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.16). Sell-side analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 1,140,704 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $19,403,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter worth $248,536,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter worth $107,309,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter worth $84,785,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter worth $73,917,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter worth $61,575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.