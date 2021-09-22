Brokerages Set Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) PT at C$5.09

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.09.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMMC. TD Securities upgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at C$2.84 on Friday. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.88 and a 52 week high of C$5.07. The stock has a market cap of C$596.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.39.

In other news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.74, for a total value of C$747,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,099,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$142,344,091.16. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 306,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,007.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

