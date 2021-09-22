Zacks: Brokerages Expect ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Will Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Analysts expect ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) to announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ResMed’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the highest is $1.47. ResMed reported earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ResMed will report full-year earnings of $6.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $7.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. CLSA upgraded ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.67.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total value of $434,441.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,215,861.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $1,984,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,010 shares of company stock worth $15,353,594. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 24,552.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 68.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the second quarter worth $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RMD opened at $288.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $277.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.96, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73. ResMed has a 1 year low of $165.92 and a 1 year high of $301.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 31.52%.

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

