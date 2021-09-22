International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Receives $77.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ICAGY shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

ICAGY opened at $4.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.35. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

