Altabancorp (ALTA) to Issue None Dividend of $0.17 on September 29th

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th.

Altabancorp stock opened at $40.29 on Wednesday. Altabancorp has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $47.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.23. The company has a market capitalization of $760.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 34.49%. The business had revenue of $30.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.26 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Altabancorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Newbold Family Trust sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $102,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 16.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altabancorp stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Altabancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

ALTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Altabancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Altabancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

