Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.620-$1.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.650-$6.850 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on MAA shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $170.93.

MAA opened at $188.01 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $110.53 and a fifty-two week high of $197.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.49 and a 200 day moving average of $168.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.41, a PEG ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.76%.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 162.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 265,978 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $72,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

