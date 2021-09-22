Analysts Set Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Price Target at C$704.17

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$704.17.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FFH shares. Cormark boosted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$735.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$600.00 to C$650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$790.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$520.40, for a total value of C$78,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,173,190.40.

FFH stock opened at C$521.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$549.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$553.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.83. Fairfax Financial has a 12 month low of C$346.84 and a 12 month high of C$581.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$53.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$18.78 by C$34.36. The firm had revenue of C$8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.49 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Fairfax Financial will post 56.3100058 EPS for the current year.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

