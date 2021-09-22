Universal Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.25

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.25 and last traded at $22.25, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.51.

Universal Entertainment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UETMF)

Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells Pachislot and Pachinko machines in Japan. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops Falcon X, a peripheral system for parlors; and Hot Stadium, a digital signage system, as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.

