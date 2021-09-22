Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s earnings. Modine Manufacturing posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.85 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Modine Manufacturing.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 20.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $566.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.35. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $18.54.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 1,894 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $31,251.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 6.2% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 43,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 9.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 8.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,386 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

