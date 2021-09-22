Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts predict that Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) will report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Stride’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is ($0.21). Stride reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 123.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Stride will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stride.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Stride had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis.

LRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Stride in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $33.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Stride has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $35.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Stride by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stride by 107.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 14.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stride during the first quarter worth approximately $762,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Stride by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

