WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Trading Down 1.6%

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) shares were down 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.08 and last traded at $46.64. Approximately 69,777 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 37,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.40.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 58.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the first quarter worth $40,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 0.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 126,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 4.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 8.1% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

