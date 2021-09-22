Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.780-$-0.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-$520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $516.89 million.Teladoc Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-3.600-$-3.350 EPS.

NYSE TDOC opened at $138.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.22. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $129.74 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 0.24.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDOC. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $217.75.

In related news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $637,263.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,499.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $1,501,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,321 shares of company stock valued at $3,567,368 over the last 90 days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teladoc Health stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 59.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109,926 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.87% of Teladoc Health worth $494,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

