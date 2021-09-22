Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Shares Down 4.1%

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) shares fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.61 and last traded at $16.61. 2,394 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 1,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.31.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEGRF. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC lowered Pennon Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pennon Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.57.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.