Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.49

Shares of Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.49 and last traded at $16.49, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.49.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SFSHF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Safestore alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.20.

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.