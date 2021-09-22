Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 8.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CAO Karen Hon sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.85, for a total value of $70,084.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin bought 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $563.04 per share, with a total value of $281,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,983,907.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,103 shares of company stock valued at $11,139,859. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $593.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $572.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $556.68. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $221.55 and a 1-year high of $623.00. The company has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $556.76 price target (down from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.44.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

