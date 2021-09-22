Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter worth $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth $48,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 90.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth $48,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $256.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.13, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.53. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.00 and a 1-year high of $265.34.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.11.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

