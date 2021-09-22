Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,385,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,046 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,478,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,877 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,879,000 after acquiring an additional 589,848 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 844,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,502,000 after acquiring an additional 155,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 779,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,693,000 after acquiring an additional 134,872 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. raised their price objective on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNM opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $15.79 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.11.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 5.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.34%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

