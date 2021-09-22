Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 100,405 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 47.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 109,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,405 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth about $130,481,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,282,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,462,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,402 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 318.6% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,765,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,702,000. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.91. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 14,870.70% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 74.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.78) EPS. Analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

