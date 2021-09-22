Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $784.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $135.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.51. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $106.92 and a one year high of $178.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.20.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 196.08%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CBRL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $164.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $17,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.