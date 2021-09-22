White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of WTM opened at $1,059.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,116.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,148.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.50. White Mountains Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $752.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,267.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $25.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 49.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTM. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 169,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $164,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 141,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 140,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,423,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 39.5% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,910,000 after buying an additional 27,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

