White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of WTM opened at $1,059.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,116.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,148.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.50. White Mountains Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $752.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,267.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.
White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $25.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 49.54%.
About White Mountains Insurance Group
White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).
Further Reading: Death Cross
Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.